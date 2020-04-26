Apergy (NYSE:APY) Shares Gap Up to $8.61

Shares of Apergy Corp (NYSE:APY) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $10.08, but opened at $8.61. Apergy shares last traded at $7.99, with a volume of 91,057 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Apergy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Apergy from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Bank of America lowered shares of Apergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Apergy from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Apergy from $11.00 to $6.65 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.12.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.55 and its 200 day moving average is $22.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $667.21 million, a PE ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 3.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Apergy (NYSE:APY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13. The firm had revenue of $247.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $257.00 million. Apergy had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 8.05%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Apergy Corp will post -0.26 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in Apergy by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 22,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Apergy by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 10,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Apergy by 49.1% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its position in Apergy by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 41,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,392,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in Apergy by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 8,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. 96.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Apergy Company Profile

Apergy Corporation provides engineered equipment and technologies that help companies drill for and produce oil and gas worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Production & Automation Technologies and Drilling Technologies. The Production & Automation Technologies segment offers artificial lift equipment and solutions, including rod pumping systems, electric submersible pump systems, progressive cavity pumps, and drive systems and plunger lifts; and automation and digital equipment, software, and industrial Internet of things solutions for downhole monitoring, wellsite productivity enhancement, and asset integrity management.

