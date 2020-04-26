Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Position Lowered by Augustine Asset Management Inc.

Augustine Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 13.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,435 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 7,791 shares during the period. Apple accounts for approximately 9.3% of Augustine Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Augustine Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $13,079,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 62,482,090 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $18,311,057,000 after acquiring an additional 789,746 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Apple in the 4th quarter valued at about $13,759,345,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in Apple in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,783,310,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Apple by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,450,823 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $6,005,385,000 after buying an additional 71,513 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Apple by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 17,197,304 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $5,049,165,000 after buying an additional 225,304 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.69% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 9,137 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.12, for a total transaction of $2,605,141.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 41,062 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.44, for a total value of $9,914,009.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 92,690 shares of company stock worth $23,812,159. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

AAPL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Apple from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Apple from $290.00 to $260.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Apple from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $235.00 to $275.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Apple from $150.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Macquarie downgraded Apple from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apple has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $287.95.

Apple stock opened at $282.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,203.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.17. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $170.27 and a fifty-two week high of $327.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $263.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $276.70.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.54 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $91.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.41 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 60.19% and a net margin of 21.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.18 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 12.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

