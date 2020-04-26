Applegreen (LON:APGN) Stock Price Down 5.6%

Applegreen PLC (LON:APGN)’s stock price fell 5.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 242 ($3.18) and last traded at GBX 255 ($3.35), 6,577 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 65% from the average session volume of 18,685 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 270 ($3.55).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 938.55, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 268.79 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 421.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $307.71 million and a PE ratio of 10.54.

Applegreen Company Profile (LON:APGN)

Applegreen plc operates as a petrol forecourt retailer in Ireland and the United Kingdom. The company operates in three segments: Retail Ireland, Retail UK, and Retail USA. It sells fuel, food, and other groceries through its aCafe and Bakewell brands, as well as other international brands, such as Burger King, Subway, Costa Coffee, Greggs, Lavazza, Chopstix, Freshii, and 7-Eleven.

