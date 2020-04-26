Arcadis (OTCMKTS:ARCAY) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

Arcadis (OTCMKTS:ARCAY) was upgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of ARCAY opened at $14.75 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.38 and a 200 day moving average of $20.67. Arcadis has a fifty-two week low of $11.40 and a fifty-two week high of $26.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Get Arcadis alerts:

About Arcadis

Arcadis NV operates as a design and consultancy firm for natural and built assets worldwide. The company operates through Europe & Middle East, the Americas, Asia Pacific, and CallisonRTKL segments. It offers design, consultancy, engineering, project, and management services for various sectors. The company provides architectural design, landscape architecture, and performance driven architecture services; business advisory services for asset strategy and performance, business transformation and resiliency, investment and finance, and technology and information; and construction management and site supervision, cost management, program management, and project management services.

Recommended Story: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Arcadis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcadis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.