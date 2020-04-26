Arch Coal (NYSE:ARCH) PT Lowered to $76.00

Arch Coal (NYSE:ARCH) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at B. Riley from $79.00 to $76.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the energy company’s stock. B. Riley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 222.44% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on ARCH. TheStreet lowered Arch Coal from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. ValuEngine downgraded Arch Coal from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Arch Coal from $79.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Benchmark decreased their price objective on Arch Coal from $75.00 to $48.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.57.

Shares of Arch Coal stock opened at $23.57 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $33.38 and a 200 day moving average of $60.34. Arch Coal has a 12 month low of $23.03 and a 12 month high of $100.65. The firm has a market cap of $393.40 million, a PE ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Arch Coal (NYSE:ARCH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The energy company reported ($1.67) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.12) by ($0.55). Arch Coal had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 15.25%. The firm had revenue of $405.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $396.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.91 earnings per share. Arch Coal’s quarterly revenue was down 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Arch Coal will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Arch Coal by 4.6% in the first quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 328,170 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $9,484,000 after buying an additional 14,422 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Arch Coal in the first quarter worth approximately $2,918,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Arch Coal by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 106,518 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $7,642,000 after buying an additional 6,978 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its holdings in Arch Coal by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 32,600 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,339,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Arch Coal during the 4th quarter worth $361,000.

Arch Coal Company Profile

Arch Coal, Inc produces and sells thermal and metallurgical coal from surface and underground mines. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated nine active mines. It also owned or controlled primarily through long-term leases approximately 28,292 acres of coal land in Ohio; 1,060 acres of coal land in Maryland; 10,195 acres of coal land in Virginia; 359,122 acres of coal land in West Virginia; 81,868 acres of coal land in Wyoming; 268,802 acres of coal land in Illinois; 33,527 acres of coal land in Kentucky; 9,840 acres of coal land in Montana; 21,802 acres of coal land in New Mexico; 358 acres of coal land in Pennsylvania; and 19,146 acres of coal land in Colorado, as well as owned or controlled through long-term leases smaller parcels of property in Alabama, Indiana, Washington, Arkansas, California, Utah, and Texas.

