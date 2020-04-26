Arkansas Financial Group Inc. Boosts Holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Arkansas Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) by 29.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,829 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,468 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF accounts for about 0.2% of Arkansas Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Arkansas Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IEMG. Colony Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 107.3% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 27,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after purchasing an additional 14,260 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 4.4% in the third quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 80,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,952,000 after purchasing an additional 3,418 shares during the period. Headinvest LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 15.6% in the third quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 21,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 2,861 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 9.5% in the third quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 94,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,648,000 after purchasing an additional 8,254 shares during the period. Finally, Vicus Capital boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 235,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,542,000 after purchasing an additional 3,130 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $42.39 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $35.65 and a 52-week high of $55.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.77 and a 200 day moving average of $49.55.

