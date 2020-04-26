Arkansas Financial Group Inc. Buys New Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Arkansas Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $306,000. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF comprises approximately 0.1% of Arkansas Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ambassador Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 500.8% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SCHD opened at $49.51 on Friday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $38.83 and a 12 month high of $59.56. The company has a 50-day moving average of $46.81 and a 200-day moving average of $54.40.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were paid a dividend of $0.4419 per share. This represents a $1.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th.

