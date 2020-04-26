Arkansas Financial Group Inc. Buys Shares of 1,072 Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Arkansas Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 1,072 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. HM Payson & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 2,016 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $494,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Garrison Point Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Garrison Point Advisors LLC now owns 1,183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,328 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Lucas Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Lucas Capital Management now owns 17,712 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,337,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 738 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VGT opened at $233.89 on Friday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $179.45 and a twelve month high of $273.73. The business’s fifty day moving average is $216.89 and its 200 day moving average is $235.44.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

