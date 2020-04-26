Arkansas Financial Group Inc. Lowers Holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Arkansas Financial Group Inc. decreased its holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 14.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,872 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,768 shares during the quarter. Arkansas Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $163,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Adirondack Trust Co. purchased a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Bell Rock Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. TI Trust Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Wealth Alliance purchased a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $250,000. Finally, Security National Trust Co. purchased a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000.

Get iShares Gold Trust alerts:

Shares of iShares Gold Trust stock opened at $16.50 on Friday. iShares Gold Trust has a 52-week low of $12.12 and a 52-week high of $16.69. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.54 and a 200 day moving average of $14.80.

iShares Gold Trust Company Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Read More: What does a market perform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.