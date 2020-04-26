Arkansas Financial Group Inc. Purchases New Shares in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Arkansas Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Biltmore Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 215.2% during the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 476 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

Shares of BATS IEFA opened at $51.62 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $56.55 and a one year high of $70.84. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $49.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.42.

Featured Story: Discount Rate

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.