Arkansas Financial Group Inc. Raises Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Arkansas Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,117 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 516 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF makes up 0.3% of Arkansas Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Arkansas Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $805,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1,789.6% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 206,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,449,000 after buying an additional 196,013 shares in the last quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 191,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,542,000 after buying an additional 5,708 shares in the last quarter. Lathrop Investment Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Lathrop Investment Management Corp now owns 140,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,441,000 after buying an additional 2,960 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $1,110,000.

SCHM stock opened at $45.63 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $34.87 and a 12 month high of $62.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $44.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.34.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th were paid a dividend of $0.1957 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%.

