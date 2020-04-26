Arkansas Financial Group Inc. Sells 157 Shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

Arkansas Financial Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,085 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 157 shares during the quarter. Walmart accounts for about 0.3% of Arkansas Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Arkansas Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $691,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 75.6% during the first quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 230 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 138.9% during the fourth quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 258 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WMT opened at $129.44 on Friday. Walmart Inc has a twelve month low of $98.85 and a twelve month high of $133.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $119.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.19. The company has a market capitalization of $364.03 billion, a PE ratio of 24.94, a PEG ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $141.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.67 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 2.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Walmart Inc will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 11th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 10th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.81%.

In related news, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.38, for a total value of $9,892,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,517,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,987,464.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP M. Brett Biggs sold 16,205 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.39, for a total transaction of $1,853,689.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 264,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,249,863.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 321,205 shares of company stock worth $38,475,040 in the last ninety days. 51.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WMT. Atlantic Securities began coverage on Walmart in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Walmart from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. Evercore ISI began coverage on Walmart in a research report on Friday, February 14th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on Walmart from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.27.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

