Arrow Reserve Capital Management ETF (BATS:ARCM) Shares Up 0.3%

Arrow Reserve Capital Management ETF (BATS:ARCM) shot up 0.3% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $100.60 and last traded at $100.60, 835 shares traded hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at $100.33.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.07.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARCM. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Arrow Reserve Capital Management ETF by 893.4% during the fourth quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 520,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,064,000 after buying an additional 468,252 shares during the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Arrow Reserve Capital Management ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Arrow Reserve Capital Management ETF by 449.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the last quarter.

