ASML Holding NV (NASDAQ:ASML) Shares Sold by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in ASML Holding NV (NASDAQ:ASML) by 28.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 176,995 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 69,114 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in ASML were worth $46,309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC lifted its position in ASML by 105.6% during the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 111 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of ASML by 275.0% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 120 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ASML during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ASML during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ASML during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 18.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ASML has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bryan, Garnier & Co upgraded shares of ASML from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of ASML from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ASML from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $295.75.

Shares of ASML opened at $291.84 on Friday. ASML Holding NV has a 1 year low of $186.31 and a 1 year high of $319.22. The company has a market cap of $121.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $264.17 and a 200-day moving average of $278.53.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The semiconductor company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.01. ASML had a net margin of 21.83% and a return on equity of 21.49%. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. Analysts predict that ASML Holding NV will post 7.68 EPS for the current year.

ASML Company Profile

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography related systems primarily in the Netherlands, the United States, and Asia. It sells Holistic Lithography solutions, which integrate its three categories of products, including DUV lithography, EUV lithography, and Applications.

