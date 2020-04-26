Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $381,000 Holdings in LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. cut its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB) by 94.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,672 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 132,128 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LYB. Arden Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Capital International Sarl acquired a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 120.0% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 352 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.31% of the company’s stock.

Get LyondellBasell Industries alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on LYB. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. They issued a “sector weight” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Tudor Pickering cut shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of LyondellBasell Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of LyondellBasell Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. LyondellBasell Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.76.

In related news, CEO Bhavesh V. Patel purchased 4,654 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $51.65 per share, with a total value of $240,379.10. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock opened at $50.05 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $51.82 and a 200-day moving average of $79.55. The stock has a market cap of $16.47 billion, a PE ratio of 5.23, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.56. LyondellBasell Industries NV has a 52-week low of $33.71 and a 52-week high of $98.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.83.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.42). The business had revenue of $8.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.46 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 9.78% and a return on equity of 36.95%. The company’s revenue was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.79 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries NV will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LyondellBasell Industries Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology. It produces and markets olefins and co-products; polyethylene products, which consist of high density polyethylene, low density polyethylene, and linear low density polyethylene; and polypropylene (PP) products, such as PP homopolymers and copolymers.

See Also: NASDAQ

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB).

Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.