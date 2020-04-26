Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Lowers Stock Holdings in TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lowered its holdings in TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) by 68.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,063 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,839 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in TEGNA were worth $142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TGNA. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new stake in shares of TEGNA in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TEGNA in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TEGNA in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TEGNA in the fourth quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in TEGNA in the fourth quarter valued at $83,000. 99.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on TEGNA from $18.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Benchmark lifted their target price on TEGNA from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. ValuEngine upgraded TEGNA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on TEGNA from $19.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of TEGNA in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.80.

NYSE:TGNA opened at $10.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.96. The stock has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.53. TEGNA Inc. has a one year low of $9.61 and a one year high of $18.31. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.30.

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $693.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $690.01 million. TEGNA had a return on equity of 20.01% and a net margin of 12.45%. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that TEGNA Inc. will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th were given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. TEGNA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.29%.

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

