Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Sells 51,325 Shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. reduced its position in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 91.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,897 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 51,325 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $382,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ED. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in Consolidated Edison in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $20,911,510,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Consolidated Edison in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $298,802,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,528,391 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,038,144,000 after acquiring an additional 610,178 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 54.0% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,186,786 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $107,368,000 after acquiring an additional 416,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 84.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 833,099 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $75,371,000 after acquiring an additional 382,504 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.44% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on ED. Mizuho cut Consolidated Edison from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $98.00 to $91.00 in a report on Monday, February 24th. Citigroup cut their target price on Consolidated Edison from $89.00 to $78.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Barclays cut their target price on Consolidated Edison from $83.00 to $64.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. UBS Group cut their target price on Consolidated Edison from $96.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on Consolidated Edison from $100.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.17.

Shares of ED stock opened at $82.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $27.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.30, a P/E/G ratio of 9.31 and a beta of 0.27. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.03 and a fifty-two week high of $95.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $83.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.07. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 10.69%. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th will be paid a $0.765 dividend. This represents a $3.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 12th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.02%.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,622 customers in parts of Manhattan.

