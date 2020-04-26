Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Sells 70,740 Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE:FCX)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lowered its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE:FCX) by 79.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,612 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 70,740 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FCX. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,597,585 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $308,993,000 after purchasing an additional 2,239,244 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,375,236 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $280,443,000 after purchasing an additional 2,474,127 shares during the last quarter. Ruffer LLP increased its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 1,425.9% during the 4th quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 16,724,976 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $219,628,000 after purchasing an additional 15,628,927 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 32.6% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 12,814,294 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $168,123,000 after purchasing an additional 3,149,466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 54.1% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,138,053 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $93,658,000 after purchasing an additional 2,505,972 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.84% of the company’s stock.

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, Director John Joseph Stephens bought 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.29 per share, for a total transaction of $508,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,190 shares in the company, valued at $137,625.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on FCX. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $13.30 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Barclays raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. CIBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Raymond James set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.46.

Shares of FCX opened at $8.48 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.33 billion, a PE ratio of -70.66 and a beta of 2.22. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.38 and a 200 day moving average of $10.48. Freeport-McMoRan Inc has a 52-week low of $4.82 and a 52-week high of $13.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The natural resource company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a positive return on equity of 0.18% and a negative net margin of 1.12%. Freeport-McMoRan’s revenue was down 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan Inc will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines; South America Mining; Indonesia Mining; Molybdenum Mines; Rod and Refining; Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining; and Corporate, Other, and Eliminations.

