Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Takes $386,000 Position in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 10,225 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $386,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new position in Robert Half International in the third quarter valued at about $1,999,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Robert Half International in the third quarter valued at approximately $836,000. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Robert Half International by 4.3% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,014,313 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $167,818,000 after acquiring an additional 125,632 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Robert Half International by 15.8% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 74,480 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,147,000 after acquiring an additional 10,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redwood Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Robert Half International by 36.1% in the third quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 15,482 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $862,000 after acquiring an additional 4,104 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RHI opened at $44.06 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a PE ratio of 11.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.18 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $41.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.74. Robert Half International Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.38 and a 1 year high of $63.97.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 38.74% and a net margin of 7.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Robert Half International Inc. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

RHI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on Robert Half International from $67.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. CL King lowered their target price on Robert Half International from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Bank of America upped their target price on Robert Half International from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays upped their target price on Robert Half International from $55.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Robert Half International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.00.

Robert Half International Company Profile

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary personnel for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract consultants and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

