Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Takes Position in GCP Applied Technologies Inc (NYSE:GCP)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in GCP Applied Technologies Inc (NYSE:GCP) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 20,458 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $364,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in shares of GCP Applied Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of GCP Applied Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $88,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of GCP Applied Technologies by 150.0% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GCP Applied Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of GCP Applied Technologies by 29.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,846 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,994 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GCP opened at $16.46 on Friday. GCP Applied Technologies Inc has a 12 month low of $14.24 and a 12 month high of $29.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.72 and a beta of 0.90.

GCP Applied Technologies (NYSE:GCP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The construction company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.02. GCP Applied Technologies had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The firm had revenue of $258.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $265.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that GCP Applied Technologies Inc will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GCP. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of GCP Applied Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GCP Applied Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of GCP Applied Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd.

GCP Applied Technologies Company Profile

GCP Applied Technologies Inc produces and sells specialty construction chemicals and specialty building materials worldwide. Its Specialty Construction Chemicals segment offers concrete admixtures under the CONCERA, CLARENA, ADVA, STRUX, MIRA, TYTRO, POLARSET, ECLIPSE, DARACEM, DARASET, DCI, RECOVER, WRDA, and ZYLA brands; admixtures for decorative concrete under the PIERI brand; concrete production management and engineered systems under the VERIFI and DUCTILCRETE brands; and cement additives under the OPTEVA HE, TAVERO VM, CBA, SYNCHRO, HEA2, TDA, and ESE brands.

