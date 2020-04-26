Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) PT Lowered to $13.00

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) had its price target cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research report issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the bank’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 2.04% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on ASB. TheStreet lowered shares of Associated Banc from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Associated Banc from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Associated Banc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 26th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Associated Banc from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Associated Banc from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. Associated Banc presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.17.

Shares of NYSE:ASB opened at $12.74 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.97, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Associated Banc has a 52 week low of $10.23 and a 52 week high of $23.26.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $305.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $293.74 million. Associated Banc had a net margin of 18.59% and a return on equity of 8.06%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Associated Banc will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Associated Banc news, Director William R. Hutchinson purchased 5,000 shares of Associated Banc stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.00 per share, for a total transaction of $65,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 99,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,288,261. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP John P. Hankerd sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.57, for a total transaction of $123,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $398,358.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 27,000 shares of company stock valued at $432,170. Company insiders own 2.38% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Associated Banc by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,367,613 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $140,342,000 after purchasing an additional 920,429 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Associated Banc in the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,066,000. LSV Asset Management grew its position in shares of Associated Banc by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,746,229 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,526,000 after buying an additional 280,804 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Associated Banc by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 2,619,005 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,723,000 after buying an additional 422,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Associated Banc by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,299,138 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,674,000 after buying an additional 290,440 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.69% of the company’s stock.

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. Its Corporate and Commercial Specialty segment offers deposit and cash management solutions, such as commercial checking and interest-bearing deposit products, cash vault and night depository services, liquidity solutions, payables and receivables solutions, and information services; and lending solutions, including commercial loans and lines of credit, commercial real estate financing, construction loans, letters of credit, leasing, asset based lending, and loan syndications.

