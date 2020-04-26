Athabasca Oil (TSE:ATH) PT Lowered to C$0.15 at National Bank Financial

Athabasca Oil (TSE:ATH) had its price objective cut by National Bank Financial from C$0.20 to C$0.15 in a research report released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on ATH. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Athabasca Oil from C$0.20 to C$0.15 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Raymond James restated an underperform rating on shares of Athabasca Oil in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. TD Securities cut shares of Athabasca Oil from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their target price for the stock from C$0.85 to C$0.75 in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Athabasca Oil from C$0.85 to C$0.15 in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Athabasca Oil from a speculative buy rating to a sell rating and decreased their target price for the stock from C$0.85 to C$0.20 in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Sell and an average target price of C$0.44.

Shares of TSE:ATH opened at C$0.12 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.21. Athabasca Oil has a fifty-two week low of C$0.11 and a fifty-two week high of C$1.11. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.39. The company has a market cap of $60.20 million and a PE ratio of 0.26.

Athabasca Oil (TSE:ATH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$188.10 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Athabasca Oil will post -0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Athabasca Oil Company Profile

Athabasca Oil Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of light and thermal oil resource plays in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin in Alberta, Canada. The company operates in Light Oil and Thermal Oil segments. Its principal properties are the Kaybob and Placid asset areas located in northwestern Alberta; and the Leismer and Hangingstone assets located in northeastern Alberta.

