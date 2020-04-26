Atkore International Group (NYSE:ATKR) Given Hold Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada restated their hold rating on shares of Atkore International Group (NYSE:ATKR) in a report issued on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $23.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on ATKR. TheStreet lowered shares of Atkore International Group from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Atkore International Group from $42.00 to $24.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st.

Get Atkore International Group alerts:

NYSE:ATKR opened at $21.77 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 2.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.03 and its 200 day moving average is $35.18. Atkore International Group has a 12 month low of $10.85 and a 12 month high of $43.50.

Atkore International Group (NYSE:ATKR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $447.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $463.80 million. Atkore International Group had a net margin of 7.68% and a return on equity of 67.84%. Atkore International Group’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS.

In other news, insider Peter J. Lariviere sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.74, for a total transaction of $37,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 109,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,121,698.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Peter J. Lariviere sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.27, for a total transaction of $253,620.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 110,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,658,703.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Atkore International Group during the 1st quarter worth $689,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Atkore International Group by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 568,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,973,000 after acquiring an additional 98,232 shares during the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Atkore International Group during the 1st quarter worth $1,420,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its holdings in shares of Atkore International Group by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 9,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Atkore International Group by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 430,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,065,000 after acquiring an additional 7,040 shares during the last quarter. 96.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Atkore International Group Company Profile

Atkore International Group Inc manufactures and distributes electrical raceway products, and mechanical products and solutions (MP&S) in the United States and internationally. The company offers electrical raceway products, including electrical conduits and fittings, armored cables and fittings, and cable trays and mounting systems and fittings.

Further Reading: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Atkore International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atkore International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.