AT&T Inc. to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of $0.83 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (NYSE:T)

AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) – Analysts at William Blair decreased their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for shares of AT&T in a report issued on Wednesday, April 22nd. William Blair analyst J. Breen now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings of $0.83 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.91. William Blair also issued estimates for AT&T’s FY2020 earnings at $3.37 EPS.

Get AT&T alerts:

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.01). AT&T had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 13.27%. The business had revenue of $42.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on T. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of AT&T from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of AT&T from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $38.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Nomura reduced their price target on shares of AT&T from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of AT&T from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.40.

Shares of T stock opened at $29.71 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.79. AT&T has a 1 year low of $26.08 and a 1 year high of $39.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $211.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.08, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.76.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 109,540,861 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,272,292,000 after acquiring an additional 4,091,166 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,928,300,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 53,216,205 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,079,689,000 after acquiring an additional 8,261,619 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 35,878,744 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,402,142,000 after acquiring an additional 324,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 28,913,963 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,115,032,000 after acquiring an additional 338,283 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.12% of the company’s stock.

In other AT&T news, Director Stephen J. Luczo purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $37.81 per share, for a total transaction of $3,781,000.00. Also, Director Stephen J. Luczo purchased 36,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.38 per share, with a total value of $1,057,680.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 9th will be given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.00%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.26%.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

Read More: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.