Atticus Wealth Management LLC Increases Holdings in Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 17.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,652 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 549 shares during the quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aviance Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Visa by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 31,412 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $5,902,000 after buying an additional 4,766 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Visa by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 4,146 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $779,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Visa by 2.9% during the first quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,750 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $880,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,190,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of Visa by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,653,438 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $498,581,000 after buying an additional 7,371 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on V shares. Stephens cut their target price on Visa from $228.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Visa from $220.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Visa from $223.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Moffett Nathanson increased their price objective on Visa from $210.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on Visa from $200.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $201.44.

Shares of V opened at $167.32 on Friday. Visa Inc has a 12 month low of $133.93 and a 12 month high of $214.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $165.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $183.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $326.52 billion, a PE ratio of 30.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.94.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.46. Visa had a return on equity of 43.15% and a net margin of 52.60%. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Visa Inc will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 14th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 13th. Visa’s payout ratio is 22.06%.

In related news, EVP Lynne Biggar sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.18, for a total value of $1,161,490.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,090,556.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.00, for a total value of $1,428,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 148,090 shares in the company, valued at $30,210,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 39,371 shares of company stock worth $7,619,389. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

