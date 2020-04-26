Atwater Malick LLC Acquires 1,572 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Atwater Malick LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 117,984 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,572 shares during the period. Pfizer accounts for about 3.7% of Atwater Malick LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Atwater Malick LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $3,851,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,312,000. UMA Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $331,000. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 227,598 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,244,000 after buying an additional 42,268 shares during the last quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 57,270 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,058,000 after buying an additional 4,669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 4,568 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. 71.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc bought 312,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $5,000,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Scott Gottlieb bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $37.15 per share, for a total transaction of $37,150.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $148,600. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PFE. Standpoint Research upgraded Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Pfizer from $43.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pfizer presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.03.

PFE stock opened at $37.38 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $203.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.60. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.88 and a 1 year high of $44.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $33.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.69.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $12.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.73 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 27.01% and a net margin of 31.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

