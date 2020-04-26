Aurora Investment Managers LLC. Lowers Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Aurora Investment Managers LLC. trimmed its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 30.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 24,061 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 10,431 shares during the period. Pfizer accounts for 0.9% of Aurora Investment Managers LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Aurora Investment Managers LLC.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $785,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 2.6% in the first quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 102,980 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,361,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 3.6% in the first quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 62,057 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,026,000 after acquiring an additional 2,166 shares during the period. Secrest Blakey & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 13.1% in the first quarter. Secrest Blakey & Associates LLC now owns 23,137 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $755,000 after acquiring an additional 2,686 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 0.5% in the first quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 191,815 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,261,000 after acquiring an additional 933 shares during the period. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 12.3% in the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 133,705 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,364,000 after acquiring an additional 14,659 shares during the period. 71.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Pfizer alerts:

PFE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $43.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Standpoint Research upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.03.

In other news, Director Scott Gottlieb purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $37.15 per share, with a total value of $37,150.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $148,600. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Pfizer Inc purchased 312,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $5,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

PFE stock opened at $37.38 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $203.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.02, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.88 and a 12 month high of $44.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.69.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $12.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.73 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.44% and a return on equity of 27.01%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

Read More: How are Outstanding Shares Different from Authorized Shares?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.