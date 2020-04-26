Aurora Investment Managers LLC. Sells 3,154 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Aurora Investment Managers LLC. lessened its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 17.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,793 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,154 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo makes up approximately 2.0% of Aurora Investment Managers LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Aurora Investment Managers LLC.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,777,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cortland Associates Inc. MO grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Cortland Associates Inc. MO now owns 1,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 4,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 15,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,136,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Holderness Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 9,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,323,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.76% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PEP shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised PepsiCo from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $138.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on PepsiCo in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating for the company. Evercore ISI raised PepsiCo from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $136.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Friday, April 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.11.

Shares of PEP opened at $134.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $135.35. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.42 and a 52-week high of $147.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $181.00 billion, a PE ratio of 25.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.57.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.01. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 54.16% and a net margin of 10.89%. The business had revenue of $20.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.49 EPS. PepsiCo’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th were paid a $0.955 dividend. This represents a $3.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 5th. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 69.08%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

