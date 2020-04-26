Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) Position Reduced by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) by 13.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 661,090 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 104,087 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.54% of Avid Technology worth $5,672,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avid Technology in the fourth quarter worth $89,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its stake in Avid Technology by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 579,286 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,970,000 after acquiring an additional 118,819 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Avid Technology by 90.0% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 68,284 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 32,338 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Avid Technology by 1,576.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 35,386 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 33,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avid Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,918,000. 58.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Avid Technology alerts:

NASDAQ AVID opened at $6.86 on Friday. Avid Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.36 and a fifty-two week high of $10.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.51. The firm has a market cap of $298.15 million, a P/E ratio of 16.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.61.

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 9th. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $116.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.85 million. Avid Technology had a negative return on equity of 11.12% and a net margin of 1.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Avid Technology, Inc. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AVID has been the subject of a number of research reports. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Avid Technology in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Avid Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. ValuEngine upgraded Avid Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Avid Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Avid Technology currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.13.

Avid Technology Company Profile

Avid Technology, Inc develops, markets, sells, and supports software, hardware, and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management, and distribution worldwide. The company's video products and solutions include the Media Composer, which is used to edit video content, such as television programming, commercials, and films; Avid NEXIS shared storage systems; and Maestro product line solutions for the integration of virtual sets, augmented reality, and video wall control into existing workflows.

Featured Story: Green Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVID? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID).

Receive News & Ratings for Avid Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avid Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.