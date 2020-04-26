Aytu Bioscience (NASDAQ:AYTU) Trading 17.6% Higher

Aytu Bioscience Inc (NASDAQ:AYTU)’s share price traded up 17.6% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $1.45 and last traded at $1.40, 26,294,696 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 65% from the average session volume of 15,925,832 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.19.

AYTU has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aytu Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 20th. ValuEngine upgraded Aytu Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd.

The stock has a market capitalization of $108.23 million, a PE ratio of -0.66 and a beta of -0.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.00.

Aytu Bioscience (NASDAQ:AYTU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.73 million. Aytu Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 276.19% and a negative net margin of 277.54%. Research analysts forecast that Aytu Bioscience Inc will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Aytu Bioscience stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Aytu Bioscience Inc (NASDAQ:AYTU) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 29,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.14% of Aytu Bioscience as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.31% of the company’s stock.

Aytu Bioscience Company Profile (NASDAQ:AYTU)

Aytu BioScience, Inc, a specialty healthcare company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel products in the field of hypogonadism (low testosterone), insomnia, and male infertility in the United States and internationally. The company markets Natesto, a nasal gel for the treatment of hypogonadism (low testosterone) in men; and ZolpiMist, an oral spray for the treatment of insomnia.

