B. Riley Increases Brunswick (NYSE:BC) Price Target to $50.00

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) had its target price upped by equities researchers at B. Riley from $43.00 to $50.00 in a report released on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 15.66% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. KeyCorp cut their price target on Brunswick from $57.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. ValuEngine lowered Brunswick from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Brunswick from $70.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Brunswick in a report on Friday, April 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on Brunswick from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.02.

BC opened at $43.23 on Friday. Brunswick has a fifty-two week low of $25.22 and a fifty-two week high of $66.32. The business has a 50-day moving average of $36.23 and a 200-day moving average of $53.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of 9.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.95.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.07. Brunswick had a positive return on equity of 25.89% and a negative net margin of 3.02%. The company had revenue of $917.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $905.55 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Brunswick will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Brunswick news, VP Christopher F. Dekker sold 3,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.73, for a total value of $195,808.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BC. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Brunswick during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,376,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in Brunswick in the 4th quarter valued at $43,581,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Brunswick by 178.1% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,034,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,064,000 after purchasing an additional 662,647 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in Brunswick in the 4th quarter valued at $29,858,000. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. bought a new position in Brunswick in the 1st quarter valued at $15,051,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.40% of the company’s stock.

About Brunswick

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. The company's Marine Engine segment offers outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engine and propulsion systems; marine electronics and control integration systems, steering systems, instruments, controls, propellers, trolling motors, fuel systems, electrical systems, service parts, and lubricants; and integrated propulsion systems to the recreational and commercial marine markets, as well as parts and accessories.

