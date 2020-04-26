Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc (NYSE:BCSF) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc (NYSE:BCSF) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.10.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Bain Capital Specialty Finance from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $19.50 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance from $20.00 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on Bain Capital Specialty Finance from $18.50 to $9.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th.

In related news, Director Jeffrey B. Hawkins purchased 16,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.91 per share, for a total transaction of $248,251.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 65,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $975,680.58. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Thomas A. Hough purchased 8,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.74 per share, for a total transaction of $150,088.66. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 16,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $310,896.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 51,159 shares of company stock valued at $852,600 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 75.5% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Bain Capital Specialty Finance during the fourth quarter valued at about $277,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bain Capital Specialty Finance during the fourth quarter valued at about $324,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Bain Capital Specialty Finance during the fourth quarter valued at about $368,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance stock opened at $9.90 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $474.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 1.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.14 and its 200 day moving average is $17.35. Bain Capital Specialty Finance has a 1 year low of $7.11 and a 1 year high of $20.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 2.26.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41. Bain Capital Specialty Finance had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 49.55%. The business had revenue of $54.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.50 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Bain Capital Specialty Finance will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 16.57%. Bain Capital Specialty Finance’s payout ratio is 100.00%.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc operates as a business development company (BDC) specializing in direct loans to middle-market companies. The fund seeks to invest in senior investments with a first or second lien on collateral, senior first lien, stretch senior, senior second lien, unitranche, mezzanine debt, junior securities, other junior investments, and secondary purchases of assets or portfolios that primarily consist of middle-market corporate debt.

