Ballentine Partners LLC Has $124,000 Stock Holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc (NYSE:MUFG)

Ballentine Partners LLC lessened its position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc (NYSE:MUFG) by 14.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,907 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,497 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group were worth $124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 0.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,249,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,575,000 after acquiring an additional 6,760 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 17.7% during the first quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 70,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 10,646 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 70.6% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 11,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 4,749 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 15.7% in the first quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 141,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after buying an additional 19,100 shares during the period. 1.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE MUFG opened at $3.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $52.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.83 and its 200-day moving average is $4.89. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc has a one year low of $3.32 and a one year high of $5.54.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $15.80 billion for the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group had a return on equity of 5.67% and a net margin of 8.38%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. ValuEngine lowered Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Company Profile

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc, a bank holding company, provides financial services in Japan and internationally. Its Retail Banking Business Group segment offers a range of products and services, such as bank deposits, loans, asset management and administration services, investment products, and settlement services.

