Ballentine Partners LLC Invests $200,000 in Verisign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new position in Verisign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,110 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its holdings in Verisign by 675.0% during the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 155 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Verisign by 189.5% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 165 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in Verisign during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Verisign during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in Verisign by 34.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 244 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VRSN stock opened at $212.13 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.85 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $185.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $193.58. Verisign, Inc. has a one year low of $148.77 and a one year high of $221.78.

Verisign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The information services provider reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $313.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $309.25 million. Verisign had a net margin of 63.33% and a negative return on equity of 53.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Verisign, Inc. will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VRSN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Verisign from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Verisign from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Verisign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $216.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, April 18th.

Verisign Company Profile

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure in the United States and internationally. The company offers registry services that operate the authoritative directory of and/or the back-end systems for .com, .net, .cc, .tv, .gov, .jobs, .edu, .name, and other domain names.

