Ballentine Partners LLC Makes New $204,000 Investment in Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE:JCI)

Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new position in Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE:JCI) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 7,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Johnson Controls International by 21.1% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 373,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,412,000 after acquiring an additional 65,031 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new position in Johnson Controls International in the fourth quarter valued at $348,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Johnson Controls International by 397.0% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 127,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,179,000 after acquiring an additional 101,625 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Johnson Controls International by 37.6% in the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in Johnson Controls International in the third quarter valued at $166,000. 91.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

In other news, CEO George Oliver sold 22,086 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.71, for a total transaction of $877,035.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,011,107 shares in the company, valued at $40,151,058.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on JCI. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $48.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Johnson Controls International in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer cut Johnson Controls International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. ValuEngine raised Johnson Controls International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Johnson Controls International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.40.

Shares of JCI opened at $27.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Johnson Controls International PLC has a one year low of $22.77 and a one year high of $44.82. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.28 billion, a PE ratio of 4.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.11.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 22.75% and a return on equity of 8.43%. The firm had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.59 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Johnson Controls International PLC will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is 53.06%.

About Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. The company operates through Building Technologies & Solutions and Power Solutions segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, and air conditioning systems, controls systems, integrated electronic security systems, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, to non-residential building and industrial applications.

Further Reading: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.