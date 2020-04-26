Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at ValuEngine

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Banco Bradesco from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Banco Bradesco from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. Bank of America lowered Banco Bradesco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Banco Bradesco from $9.50 to $6.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.50.

Get Banco Bradesco alerts:

Shares of NYSE BBD opened at $3.12 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $30.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.83, a PEG ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Banco Bradesco has a 12-month low of $2.99 and a 12-month high of $9.59. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.21.

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The bank reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $7.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.61 billion. Banco Bradesco had a return on equity of 19.15% and a net margin of 16.97%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Banco Bradesco will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Banco Bradesco by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 40,303 shares of the bank’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 2,265 shares during the last quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Banco Bradesco during the fourth quarter worth about $230,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Banco Bradesco by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 27,275 shares of the bank’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 2,912 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Banco Bradesco by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 26,772 shares of the bank’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 3,911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Banco Bradesco by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 41,812 shares of the bank’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 4,256 shares during the last quarter. 2.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Banco Bradesco Company Profile

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. It operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. The company accepts checking and savings accounts, demand deposits, time deposits, and interbank deposits.

Further Reading: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Bradesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Bradesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.