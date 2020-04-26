Banco Santander (BME:SAN) PT Set at €3.00 by Barclays

Barclays set a €3.00 ($3.49) price objective on Banco Santander (BME:SAN) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

SAN has been the topic of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Banco Santander in a report on Friday, April 17th. Berenberg Bank set a €2.00 ($2.33) price target on shares of Banco Santander and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Deutsche Bank set a €3.76 ($4.37) target price on shares of Banco Santander and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Credit Suisse Group set a €3.50 ($4.07) target price on shares of Banco Santander and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Oddo Bhf set a €3.30 ($3.84) target price on shares of Banco Santander and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €3.08 ($3.59).

Get Banco Santander alerts:

Banco Santander has a twelve month low of €5.27 ($6.13) and a twelve month high of €6.25 ($7.27).

Banco Santander Company Profile

Banco Santander, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various retail and commercial banking products and services for individual and corporate clients worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, auto finance, and personal loans; export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, syndicated corporate loans, and structured financing; debt capital markets and global markets services; and debit and credit cards.

Featured Story: Different Types of Derivatives

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Santander Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Santander and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.