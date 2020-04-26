Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De (NYSE:BSMX) Sets New 12-Month Low at $2.52

Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De (NYSE:BSMX) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $2.52 and last traded at $2.52, with a volume of 421751 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.62.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.25.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.09. The stock has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.07, a P/E/G ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.84.

Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De (NYSE:BSMX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The bank reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19. Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De had a return on equity of 15.78% and a net margin of 14.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. On average, analysts expect that Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banco Santander S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $644,169,000. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda boosted its holdings in shares of Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda now owns 2,034,950 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,797,000 after buying an additional 414,950 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De by 818.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 394,439 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,674,000 after buying an additional 351,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,120,000. 10.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Banco Santander (México), SA, Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México provides various banking products and services in Mexico. The company operates through Retail Banking and Global Corporate Banking segments. It offers various deposit products, such as current accounts, savings accounts, and time deposits, as well as certificates of interbank deposits; and payroll loans, personal loans, credit cards, mortgages, and insurance brokerage services.

