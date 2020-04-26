Bank of America Corp DE Reduces Stock Holdings in AdvanSix Inc (NYSE:ASIX)

Bank of America Corp DE trimmed its holdings in shares of AdvanSix Inc (NYSE:ASIX) by 25.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,134 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,571 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.13% of AdvanSix worth $722,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ASIX. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of AdvanSix by 80.4% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 902,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,006,000 after acquiring an additional 402,181 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of AdvanSix by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 355,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,096,000 after buying an additional 12,750 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of AdvanSix during the fourth quarter worth $324,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of AdvanSix by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 246,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,913,000 after buying an additional 47,306 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of AdvanSix by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 888,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,731,000 after acquiring an additional 32,429 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ASIX opened at $9.48 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. AdvanSix Inc has a 52-week low of $8.06 and a 52-week high of $33.62. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.73. The firm has a market cap of $260.45 million, a P/E ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 2.10.

AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. AdvanSix had a net margin of 3.19% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The business had revenue of $326.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $307.20 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that AdvanSix Inc will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Sharon Spurlin purchased 11,765 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.66 per share, with a total value of $148,944.90. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 37,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $476,851.56. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Willem L. Blindenbach purchased 7,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.11 per share, for a total transaction of $74,308.50. Following the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 34,621 shares in the company, valued at $350,018.31. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 63,295 shares of company stock worth $816,555 in the last ninety days. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ASIX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut AdvanSix from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on AdvanSix from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded AdvanSix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.67.

AdvanSix Inc manufactures and sells polymer resins. It offers Nylon 6, a polymer resin, which is a synthetic material used to produce engineered plastics, fibers, filaments, and films. The company also provides caprolactam to manufacture polymer resins; ammonium sulfate fertilizers to distributors, farm cooperatives, and retailers; and acetone, which is used by customers in the production of adhesives, paints, coatings, solvents, herbicides, and other engineered plastic resins, as well as other intermediate chemicals, including phenol, alpha-methylstyrene, cyclohexanone, methyl ethyl ketoxime, cyclohexanol, acetaldehyde oxime, 2-pentanone oxime, sulfuric acid, ammonia, and carbon dioxide.

