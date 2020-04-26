Bank of America Corp DE Reduces Stock Holdings in Townsquare Media Inc (NYSE:TSQ)

Bank of America Corp DE lowered its stake in Townsquare Media Inc (NYSE:TSQ) by 11.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 77,398 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,080 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.41% of Townsquare Media worth $772,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TSQ. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Townsquare Media in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Townsquare Media by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 38,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 3,907 shares in the last quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC raised its holdings in Townsquare Media by 126.3% in the fourth quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 61,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,000 after acquiring an additional 34,366 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Townsquare Media by 147.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 93,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $929,000 after acquiring an additional 55,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shufro Rose & Co. LLC raised its holdings in Townsquare Media by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 95,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $950,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. 43.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TSQ opened at $4.33 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The firm has a market cap of $79.94 million, a PE ratio of -48.11 and a beta of 2.19. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.70. Townsquare Media Inc has a 12-month low of $3.54 and a 12-month high of $10.34.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be given a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 1st. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.93%. Townsquare Media’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.13%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barrington Research lowered shares of Townsquare Media from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Townsquare Media from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st.

Townsquare Media Company Profile

Townsquare Media, Inc operates as a radio, digital media, entertainment, and digital marketing solutions company in small and mid-sized markets. The company provides advertising and marketing solutions to advertisers and businesses through its radio stations, Websites, radio stations' online streams, and mobile applications.

