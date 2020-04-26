Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) Shares Purchased by Boys Arnold & Co. Inc.

Boys Arnold & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,525 shares during the period. Boys Arnold & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $660,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Firestone Capital Management acquired a new position in Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Wealth Alliance acquired a new stake in Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of America in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Sage Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. 71.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:BAC opened at $22.18 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.41. The company has a market capitalization of $190.81 billion, a PE ratio of 8.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Bank of America Corp has a 52-week low of $17.95 and a 52-week high of $35.72.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $22.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.58 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 21.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bank of America Corp will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 24.49%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Bank of America from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. TheStreet lowered Bank of America from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Cfra reduced their price target on Bank of America from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Atlantic Securities lowered Bank of America from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, ValuEngine raised Bank of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.68.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

