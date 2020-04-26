Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $904,000 Holdings in Forterra Inc (NASDAQ:FRTA)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Forterra Inc (NASDAQ:FRTA) by 26.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 78,185 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 27,916 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.12% of Forterra worth $904,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in Forterra by 2.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 312,303 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,258,000 after buying an additional 6,224 shares during the last quarter. Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC bought a new stake in Forterra in the fourth quarter valued at $123,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Forterra in the fourth quarter valued at $2,216,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Forterra in the fourth quarter valued at $226,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Forterra by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 28,209 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,796 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.54% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on FRTA. SunTrust Banks downgraded shares of Forterra to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of Forterra from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. BidaskClub raised shares of Forterra from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Forterra in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Forterra in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.67.

NASDAQ:FRTA opened at $6.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.24. The stock has a market cap of $422.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.25 and a beta of 2.56. Forterra Inc has a 12 month low of $3.45 and a 12 month high of $19.00.

Forterra (NASDAQ:FRTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The construction company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $363.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $341.00 million. Forterra had a negative return on equity of 6.08% and a negative net margin of 0.48%. Equities analysts forecast that Forterra Inc will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Forterra

Forterra, Inc manufactures and sells pipe and precast products the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through Drainage Pipe & Products; and Water Pipe & Products segments. It offers concrete drainage pipes used for storm water applications, residential and non-residential site developments, sanitary sewers, low-pressure sewer force mains, tunneled systems, treatment plant piping, and utility tunnels.

