Bank Ozk (NASDAQ:OZK) Stock Price Up 11.8%

Bank Ozk (NASDAQ:OZK) rose 11.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $20.34 and last traded at $19.78, approximately 3,174,880 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 151% from the average daily volume of 1,264,652 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.70.

OZK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Bank Ozk from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bank Ozk from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on shares of Bank Ozk from $30.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. BidaskClub cut shares of Bank Ozk from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on shares of Bank Ozk from $26.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.50.

Get Bank Ozk alerts:

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.79, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Bank Ozk (NASDAQ:OZK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.52). Bank Ozk had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 26.16%. The company had revenue of $237.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.73 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bank Ozk will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 20th. Investors of record on Monday, April 13th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.46%. This is a positive change from Bank Ozk’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Bank Ozk’s payout ratio is 32.73%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new position in Bank Ozk during the first quarter worth $35,000. QV Investors Inc. increased its position in Bank Ozk by 0.3% during the first quarter. QV Investors Inc. now owns 268,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,491,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Bank Ozk by 151.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 389,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,500,000 after acquiring an additional 234,320 shares during the period. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd bought a new stake in Bank Ozk in the 1st quarter valued at $335,000. Finally, Cabot Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Bank Ozk in the 1st quarter valued at $2,517,000. 84.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bank Ozk Company Profile (NASDAQ:OZK)

Bank OZK provides retail and commercial banking services to businesses, individuals, and non-profit and governmental entities. The company accepts non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits.

Read More: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Bank Ozk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank Ozk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.