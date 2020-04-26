Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) Shares Gap Up to $16.32

Bausch Health Companies Inc (NYSE:BHC) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $15.80, but opened at $16.32. Bausch Health Companies shares last traded at $16.92, with a volume of 7,135,682 shares trading hands.

BHC has been the subject of several research reports. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. ValuEngine raised shares of Bausch Health Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $35.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.22.

The company has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.33, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.71, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.37.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. Bausch Health Companies had a positive return on equity of 68.06% and a negative net margin of 20.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bausch Health Companies Inc will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Schutter Richard U. De acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.08 per share, for a total transaction of $115,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 279,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,445,090. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Christina Ackermann acquired 4,390 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.25 per share, for a total transaction of $80,117.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 87,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,592,221.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 10,490 shares of company stock worth $215,516 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in Bausch Health Companies by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 12,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Bausch Health Companies by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 20,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the period. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in Bausch Health Companies by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. now owns 17,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after acquiring an additional 806 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Bausch Health Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bausch Health Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.37% of the company’s stock.

About Bausch Health Companies

Bausch Health Companies Inc develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through four segments: Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.

