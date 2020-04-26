Bdc Holdings Ltd Investcorp Acquires 2,917 Shares of InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . (NASDAQ:ICMB) Stock

InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . (NASDAQ:ICMB) major shareholder Bdc Holdings Ltd Investcorp bought 2,917 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.54 per share, with a total value of $13,243.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Bdc Holdings Ltd Investcorp also recently made the following trade(s):

Get InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . alerts:

On Friday, April 24th, Bdc Holdings Ltd Investcorp acquired 2,600 shares of InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.84 per share, with a total value of $12,584.00.

On Monday, April 20th, Bdc Holdings Ltd Investcorp acquired 2,700 shares of InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.73 per share, with a total value of $12,771.00.

On Friday, April 17th, Bdc Holdings Ltd Investcorp acquired 3,080 shares of InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.73 per share, with a total value of $14,568.40.

On Wednesday, April 15th, Bdc Holdings Ltd Investcorp acquired 3,000 shares of InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.70 per share, with a total value of $11,100.00.

On Monday, April 13th, Bdc Holdings Ltd Investcorp acquired 2,070 shares of InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.38 per share, with a total value of $6,996.60.

On Thursday, April 9th, Bdc Holdings Ltd Investcorp bought 1,300 shares of InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.40 per share, for a total transaction of $4,420.00.

On Friday, April 3rd, Bdc Holdings Ltd Investcorp bought 3,000 shares of InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.09 per share, for a total transaction of $9,270.00.

On Tuesday, April 7th, Bdc Holdings Ltd Investcorp bought 7,168 shares of InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.12 per share, for a total transaction of $22,364.16.

On Wednesday, April 1st, Bdc Holdings Ltd Investcorp bought 2,530 shares of InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.45 per share, for a total transaction of $6,198.50.

On Monday, March 30th, Bdc Holdings Ltd Investcorp bought 2,900 shares of InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.39 per share, for a total transaction of $6,931.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ICMB opened at $4.76 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.17. The firm has a market cap of $66.31 million, a P/E ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.79. InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . has a 52 week low of $1.38 and a 52 week high of $7.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . (NASDAQ:ICMB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $9.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.71 million. InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . had a positive return on equity of 9.53% and a negative net margin of 13.00%. As a group, research analysts expect that InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 21.01%. InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc .’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.01%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 663,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,442,000 after buying an additional 95,749 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 312,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,092,000 after acquiring an additional 32,577 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 222,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after acquiring an additional 13,284 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.21% of the company’s stock.

ICMB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. ValuEngine lowered InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th.

InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . Company Profile

CM Finance Inc is a business development company specializing in loan, mezzanine, middle market, growth capital, and recapitalization investments. The fund typically invests in United States and Europe. Within United States, the fund seeks to invest in Midatlantic, Midwest, Northeast, Southeast, and West Coast regions.

Read More: How a Back-End Load Mutual Fund Works

Receive News & Ratings for InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.