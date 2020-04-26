Bearing Lithium (CVE:BRZ) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.09

Bearing Lithium Corp (CVE:BRZ)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.09, with a volume of 8866 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$566,416.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $6.55 million and a P/E ratio of -8.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.24. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.15.

About Bearing Lithium (CVE:BRZ)

Bearing Lithium Corp. engages in the exploration and development of precious and base metal deposits in North America. It primarily explores for lithium and potassium deposits. The company's principal project is the 18% owned Maricunga project that comprises 4,463 hectares of old code and new code tenements covering a portion of the Maricunga Salar in northern Chile.

