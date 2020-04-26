Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. Decreases Holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. lowered its stake in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 6.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,677 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 297 shares during the period. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $618,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 11,961 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,189,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of General Dynamics by 7.1% in the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,619 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in General Dynamics in the 3rd quarter worth $548,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the 3rd quarter worth about $680,000. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 36.3% in the third quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 14,279 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,609,000 after acquiring an additional 3,805 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GD opened at $129.30 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $37.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a fifty day moving average of $135.12 and a 200-day moving average of $168.98. General Dynamics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $100.55 and a fifty-two week high of $193.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The aerospace company reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.44 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $10.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.64 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 26.70%. General Dynamics’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.07 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This is a positive change from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.73%.

General Dynamics declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, March 4th that authorizes the company to buyback 10,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the aerospace company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Argus raised shares of General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on General Dynamics from $146.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $210.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $210.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. General Dynamics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $202.00.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems, and Marine Systems. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and supports business-jet aircraft; and offers business-aviation services, including maintenance, fixed-base operation, government fleet, aircraft management, charter, and staffing services, as well as integrated aviation solutions.

