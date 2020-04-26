Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. Grows Holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT)

Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. raised its position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT) by 19.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 112,072 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,537 shares during the period. iShares Exponential Technologies ETF makes up about 4.8% of Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. owned about 0.21% of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF worth $3,990,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Wealth Designers increased its holdings in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Strategic Wealth Designers now owns 26,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $937,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 90,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,878,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000.

iShares Exponential Technologies ETF stock opened at $39.14 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.23 and a 200-day moving average of $40.54. iShares Exponential Technologies ETF has a twelve month low of $30.21 and a twelve month high of $45.33.

