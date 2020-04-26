Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. Has $648,000 Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. trimmed its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 7.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,460 shares during the quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $5,529,000. National Pension Service lifted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,843,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $109,301,000 after buying an additional 86,704 shares during the period. Fusion Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,708,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 531,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,517,000 after acquiring an additional 54,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Services of America Inc. lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. now owns 23,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,378,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

USB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Citigroup dropped their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $62.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $55.50 in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. U.S. Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.43.

Shares of USB stock opened at $34.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.27 and a 200-day moving average of $51.23. U.S. Bancorp has a one year low of $28.59 and a one year high of $61.11. The company has a market cap of $50.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.29.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.14. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 23.37% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The business had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.94%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.71%.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

