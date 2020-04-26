Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. Has $863,000 Stake in Guidewire Software Inc (NYSE:GWRE)

Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. cut its stake in Guidewire Software Inc (NYSE:GWRE) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,888 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 159 shares during the quarter. Guidewire Software comprises 1.0% of Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Guidewire Software were worth $863,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Smith Salley & Associates grew its holdings in Guidewire Software by 17.6% during the first quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 3,138 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Guidewire Software by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,987 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. grew its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. now owns 22,272 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,766,000 after acquiring an additional 1,305 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 15.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 114,903 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,113,000 after purchasing an additional 15,679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marks Group Wealth Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 38.1% during the first quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 26,109 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,080,000 after purchasing an additional 7,206 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Guidewire Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Guidewire Software from $143.00 to $124.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on Guidewire Software from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Guidewire Software from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Guidewire Software from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.18.

In other news, Director Andrew William Fraser Brown sold 2,091 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.43, for a total value of $178,634.13. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $255,008.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Marcus Ryu sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.11, for a total transaction of $1,526,375.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,032,765.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,193 shares of company stock worth $3,616,154 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Guidewire Software stock opened at $87.17 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 542.94 and a beta of 1.25. Guidewire Software Inc has a 52-week low of $71.64 and a 52-week high of $124.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 6.84 and a current ratio of 6.84. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.64.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.32. The company had revenue of $173.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.83 million. Guidewire Software had a negative net margin of 2.93% and a positive return on equity of 0.83%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Guidewire Software Inc will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Guidewire Software Profile

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, BillingCenter, and ClaimCenter applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform, which offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers that prefer to subscribe to a cloud-based solution.

